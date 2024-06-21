English
Shadow the Hedgehog

Shadow and Amy are the stars of Sega's new Sakura collection

Even though Cherry Blossom season might be ending soon, keep the Sakura vibes going with this Sonic collection.

As part of the Year of the Shadow celebrations, we're seeing our favourite edgy hedgehog return in a new Sega collection. Shadow and Amy are teaming up for a new line of Sakura-themed merch, all of which features a cherry blossom-inspired design.

You can get t-shirts, caps, water bottles, and picnic blankets in the collection, and there are two of each. Shadow's design uses strong, dark colours, while everything to do with Amy is showered in bright pink, as you'd expect.

Check out the full collection here and let us know if you'll be getting any of this summer merch.

Shadow the Hedgehog
