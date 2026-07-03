SFB Games is "definitely taking a break from Detective Grimoire" after The Mermaid Mask

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In a couple of weeks, the next chapter in the Detective Grimoire saga will be making its arrival, as The Mermaid Mask will be launching on PC, PS5, and Switch 1 and 2 on July 16. This is a sequel to Tangle Tower, which itself followed Secret of the Swamp, and with such a collection of games already explored in this wider universe, you might be curious if The Mermaid Mask will be followed by another Detective Grimoire-led adventure.

We recently had the chance to speak with SFB Games co-founder and The Mermaid Mask's creative director, Adam Vian, where we inquired as to whether the team will be looking to expand further on the Detective Grimoire series after this coming game.

Vian told us: "We're definitely taking a break from Detective Grimoire after this. This project was a LOT of work, years and years of work, so we need to spend some time doing something else. As for more Detective Grimoire games in the future? Who knows, we'll see."

So don't expect another Detective Grimoire adventure directly after The Mermaid Mask, even if SFB Games may eventually return to the series and wider world in the future. As for what the developer will be looking to make next, perhaps it's time for a return to some of its other indie hits? We'd love a new Snipperclips game for Nintendo Switch 2, for example.

Also, don't miss our full interview with Vian, where we also talk about the Tangle Tower legacy, secrets in The Mermaid Mask, the linearity in the game, potential adaptations, and more.