Sexual violence against children in Sudan war: Infants among victims

HQ

In a recent revelation, UNICEF has shared news of sexual violence against children in Sudan's ongoing war, with some victims as young as one year old, according to findings shared on Tuesday by U.N. children's agency UNICEF (via Reuters).

The U.N. children's agency reported that of 221 cases documented by local groups, 16 involved children under five, and one-third of the victims were boys. These assaults occur amid the chaotic violence between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has caused mass displacement, leaving vulnerable children exposed.

Some survivors have also reported becoming pregnant due to the attacks, leading to rejection by their communities. The horrors of this violence are exacerbated by the barriers to reporting, including fear of retaliation and lack of access to medical care. Although the perpetrators remain unnamed, the U.N. has urged both sides to adhere to international law.