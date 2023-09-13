Sex Education's Season 4 trailer wants us all to finish together

In a couple of weeks, Netflix will be wrapping up its comedy series, Sex Education, when the fourth and final season debuts on the streamer. The show will be looking to tie up a collection of loose ends and narratives, and with it coming up very soon, a full trailer has now been released.

Needless to say, as you would expect from the theme and tone of the show, the trailer is littered with sexual innuendos, all while giving us glimpses at the different characters and the arcs that they could be experiencing in this final batch of episodes. As for the plot, Netflix has provided a very brief description.

"With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he's not the only sex therapist on campus."

Sex Education's fourth season will arrive on September 21, 2023.