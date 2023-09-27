Sex Education tops Netflix following Season 4's release

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Now that the fourth and final season of Sex Education has made its debut on Netflix, it's clear that fans have been clamouring to see how Otis, Maeve, Eric and the rest of the gang's story concludes, because the comedy series has topped Netflix's Top 10 charts for the past week.

Ever since its premiere, Sex Education's fourth season has raked in 12 million views, which account for just shy of 100 million hours viewed, placing it firmly as the streamer's top TV series of the week.

As for the movie department, despite Spy Kids: Armageddon making its debut last week, the streamer's top film currently continues to be the rom-com, Love at First Sight, which is now celebrating its second consecutive week at the top of the film charts with an additional 15.2 million views and 23 million hours viewed to add to its name.

