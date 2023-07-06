Sex Education to conclude with fourth season this September

Netflix has announced that the upcoming fourth season of Sex Education will be the last that debuts on the streaming platform. As noted alongside the trailer for the season, it's mentioned that this will be wrapping up the stories of Otis, Eric, Maeve, and the rest of the students who we've come to know from the Moordale Secondary School.

Season 4 will see the majority of the crew starting off at a new tech-progressive Sixth Form college, which is described by series' creator Laurie Nunn as "very progressive and woke, and it makes the Moordale students feel like they're little fish in a big pond."

As for when this final season will arrive, the season is set to premiere on Netflix on September 21, 2023, and to see a very brief teaser of what it will be serving up, you can catch the trailer for it below.