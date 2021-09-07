Sex Education season three promises goats, moustaches, and even more nudity

HQ

Netflix's portfolio of original content has really blossomed over the past few years, with shows such as The Witcher, Lucifer, and You being just a few fan-favourite shows on offer. But, in a few days time, that portfolio will be expanding that little bit further with the third season of the hilarious and outright crazy Sex Education set to land on the streamer.

Ahead of that season premiere, Netflix has released the official trailer for the show, giving us a better teaser as to what will be coming, and so far we already know that this season will contain goats, feeble attempts at a moustache, and even more nudity.

Considering season two left us on quite the cliff-hanger, with Otis and Maeve's relationship being up in the air, this season will seemingly look to answer some of the questions we have, as it seems like the pair are back on speaking terms.

Either way, be sure to check out the trailer for the upcoming season below, and let us know what part of the show you are most looking forward to.

As for when you can look to watch the new season, it'll be landing on September 17.