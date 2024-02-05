Sex and the City creator loses out on Netflix deal, blames greedy men

HQ

It's now almost 25 years since the heyday of Sex and the City, and in the early 2000s there were few programmes on TV that could match its success. Viewers flocked to the dumb show to follow the four girls' escapades that still draw viewers today.

So with Netflix set to begin airing all six seasons after securing the rights, Candace Bushnell, the creator of the phenomenon, should be rejoicing. But no. Because, as she herself told The Times, the Netflix deal won't make a single penny, money that will instead go to "all the men in charge."

"All of these men who are in charge of things, they just keep moving these cards around to make money because every time they move the cards around somebody's skimming,"

Bushnell further generalised and also said:

"The way men do business is a Ponzi scheme"

While the frustration is understandable, we don't know what was in the original contract she signed with HBO when they bought the film rights from her in the late 90s. Something she got a good chunk of money for at the time.

What are your views on royalties?