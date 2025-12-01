Seville derby stopped becauses of objects thrown to the football pitch, Sevilla might be sanctioned

HQ

The Seville derby between Real Betis and Sevilla, one of the greatest rivalries in Spanish football, took place last night, with Betis beating Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Sevilla stadium, ended 0-2. The match had to be stopped for 18 minutes, as some Sevilla fans threw objects to the football pitch.

"In the 79th minute, several objects were thrown onto the pitch from the North End, specifically towards the area where the visiting team was located, although none of them hit the players. Among the objects thrown were lighters and several water bottles, some of them full", the report from referee Munuera Montero stated.

LaLiga has a protocol for objects thrown, and through the loadspeakers they advised that the throwing of objects must stop. But in the in the 86th minute, "due to the continued throwing of lighters and water bottles from the same area, the match was temporarily suspended, and the teams were ordered to return to the dressing rooms".

In these cases, delegates from both teams and officials from LaLiga and security forces are informed that if the throwing of objects does not stop, the match will be suspended definitively. While the match resumed 15 minutes after announcing the temporal suspension without further incidents, Sevilla could be now subject to sanctions, due to "disruption of match order", according to the Spanish football Federation. Sanctions could be from a fine of up to €6,000 and partial closure of the sports facilities for one match.