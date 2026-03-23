Sevilla fires coach Matías Almeyda, dangling too close to relegation from LaLiga

HQ

Sevilla FC announced on Monday the destitution of head coach Matías Almeyda. The 52-year-old Argentinian coach, previously in AEK Athens, the MLS team San Jose Earthquakes and the Mexican Guadalajara (and in 1996/97, midfielder in Sevilla) has been unable to turn the situation around for the club, in risk of relegation: 31 points, only three points and two spots ahead of the relegation line.

"Sevilla FC would like to thank Matías Almeyda and his team for their work during these months and wishes him the best of luck in his future professional challenges", the club informed.

Almeyda was appointed as head coach of Sevilla in June 2025, signing for a thre-year contract until 2028.

In his 32 games at the helm of the team, he lost 15 and drawed 7, with only 10 victories, one of them a remarkable a 4-1 against Barcelona. But the team's performance worsened, and Almeyda himself was sanctioned with a five-match suspension last month after confronting the referee during a match with Alavés.

Sevilla is also the team to have received more goals in LaLiga, 49 goals. According to statistics, 31 points in matchday 29 is the second worst mark for Sevilla this century, only behind 2023/24, where they had 28 points. Unacceptable numbers for the team that has the record of most UEFA Europa League titles, 7, the last one in 2022/23.