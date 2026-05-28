Sevilla feel "deceived" by Sergio Ramos' purchase attempt: the deal falls apart

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The deal between Sevilla FC and Sergio Ramos has fallen apart, and the former player and his investment group won't buy the struggling LaLiga team after all. It was announced on May 12 that the purchase was almost secured: Ramos and his investment group had agreed were committed to paying €450 million, minus the recognized debt of €88 million, for the 80% of the club's shares.

However, in recent hours, "the agreement has fallen apart and is broken", according to a source from the football club speaking to El País, explaining that Ramos' group had then changed their minds, buying less shares and then expanding their capital, which would have resulted in paying less money to the shareholders, who said they feel deceived for the last five months, when negotiations seemed to work out.

Ramos, better known for his 15 years at Real Madrid, started his career at Sevilla FC and then returned for a "farewell" season in 2023/24. Since then, he joined and left Mexican team Monterrey, but he hasn't announced his retirement from football yet.