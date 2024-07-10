Severance will return in January

Yesterday, Apple TV+ debuted a very brief tease that seemed to spell the words of tomorrow in morse code. Many assumed that this referred to the first trailer for Severance's second season, and clearly they were very accurate.

Apple has announced that Severance will return to Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025, and will follow Adam Scott's Mark Scout as he and his friends "learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Check out the brief teaser below and expect a more competent and broad look at the show later this year.