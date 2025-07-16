Severance, The Penguin lead Emmy nominations, Andor cast snubbed

HQ

The Emmy nominations are here, and as always, there are some shows which have garnered the attention from awards shows fans believe they deserve, and others that have their viewers ready to burn the world because they've not been short-listed for a golden statue. That's showbiz!

Apple TV+'s Severance leads the charge with 27 total nominations, followed closely by HBO's The Penguin with 24 nominations. In the comedy category, Apple TV+ again shows its stuff thanks to The Studio, which earned a whopping 23 nominations in its first season.

Elsewhere, it seems that HBO continues to be on top, with 14 nominations for Hacks, 23 for The White Lotus Season 3, 16 for The Last of Us, and 13 for The Pitt. As much as there are big winners at the Emmys, of course there are some losers too.

As noted by Deadline, the biggest loser unfortunately seems to be the final season of The Handmaid's Tale, earning just one nomination for Guest Actress Cherry Jones. Andor is also seen as getting snubbed, especially where its actors are concerned, as only Forest Whitaker and Alan Tudyk were nominated for Best Guest Actor and Best Character Voice Over respectively. Tony Gilroy, Andor's creator, didn't seem too bothered by the acting snubs, as he believes these performances will be remembered for "years to come."

"These are epic, long-term character studies that they've done over 24 episodes. I think the ultimate victory is that these performances will be celebrated and discussed for years to come. I feel confident about that," he said.

Who are you rooting for at the 2025 Emmys?