Severance star says the show is more real than you think

With just a month to go before the release of Severance season 2 on Apple TV+, fans are eagerly awaiting more twists and answers. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Tramell Tillman, who plays Seth Milchick, shared insights about the upcoming season and how the show's concept of work-life separation hits close to home. Tillman explains that the show's premise, where characters' memories are divided between their work and personal lives, feels grounded in real workplace dynamics. He revealed that many employees, including himself, have experienced the subtle, but real, separation of personal and professional lives, even without the drastic measures shown on the series.

In his own work experience, Tillman has seen how some people go to great lengths to keep their personal lives out of the office, an approach that mirrors the severance process depicted in the show. While the show uses a literal memory wipe, Tillman believes the concept of keeping different aspects of our lives compartmentalized is a universal human trait. He suggests that the show's ability to tap into this deeply ingrained behavior is part of what makes Severance so compelling and relatable.

Despite the show's dystopian portrayal, Tillman questions whether a complete work-life separation could truly enhance productivity, citing how the need for camaraderie and connection remains a vital part of any workplace. As fans await more of Mr. Milchick in season 2, the question remains: Is severance the key to productivity, or does it break the essential human need for connection?

Will you be tuning in to Severance's second season? What do you think about the show's take on work-life separation?