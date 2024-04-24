Severance Season 2 has wrapped filming

We've already had an early glimpse of Severance Season 2 earlier in the year, but otherwise the show that follows a group of people who decide to separate their work selves from their regular selves has remained shrouded in mystery.

We won't get into spoilers here but Season 1 left us on a massive cliff-hanger, making fans all the more ravenous to see what comes next. If you've not yet seen the first season, it's one of the few things worth signing up to Apple TV for, as it has had glowing reviews since it first premiered.

We're not sure where Season 2 will go, but it is expected to release later this year. With The Bear Season 3, House of the Dragon Season 2, Shogun having already aired, and Severance Season 2 to come, 2024 is shaping up to be a year of golden television.