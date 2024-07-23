Severance Season 2 cost around $20 million per episode

HQ

We all may point at how much Disney+ is spending on Star Wars shows and laugh, but it seems all streamers are guilty of spending a little more than they should on their flagship shows. In a report published by Bloomberg, it seems Apple TV+ especially is looking to cut down on the amount it spends.

Largely, this is because Apple has apparently been spending like a Hollywood studio, without drawing any of the ratings. It was stated in the report that Apple TV+ makes less in one month than Netflix does in a day, and that Apple TV+ manages to pull in just 0.2% of American TV viewers.

But, one hit among Apple's catalogue is undoubtedly Severance. The series has seen rave reviews and great viewership numbers for Apple, but these both seemingly come at a great cost. Severance Season 2's budget ballooned, thanks to delays caused by the writers' strike, meaning it ended up costing more than $20 million per episode.

Yikes, to say the least. Hopefully that budget is reflected in the quality of Season 2 when it airs on the 17th of January, 2025.