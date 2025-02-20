Severance beats Ted Lasso to become Apple TV+'s most-watched show

HQ

Severance has become the most-watched show on Apple TV+. Previously, this record was held by Ted Lasso, but the sci-fi drama series has managed to enthral audiences across the world, making it the streamer's top performer.

This data comes from Deadline, which also reports that Severance's return has driven sign-ups for Apple TV+ by 126%, including the free weekend that ran at the start of the year. It seems Apple's marketing push for Severance has paid off, and finally people are getting to know how good some of the content Apple TV+ puts out is.

Severance is only midway through its second season as well, meaning it has the potential to keep audiences coming back as it continues to tell its story. We'll have to see how long it can keep audience interest piqued, though, as it did take three years for Season 2 to arrive.