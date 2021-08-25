English
Dodgeball Academia

Several titles published by Humble Games are coming day one to Xbox Game Pass

The list includes Next Space Rebels, Archvale, and Chinatown Detective Agency.

HQ

Xbox Game Pass really is the gift that keeps giving - the service continues to expand with many new and exciting games arriving on day one of release. During last night's Microsoft Gamescom conference, we learned of several more titles that would be coming to Game Pass in the near future and these are all published by Humble Games.

The full list of games to be hitting the service on console, cloud, and PC can be viewed below. We should perhaps point out that Dodgeball Academia is already out now on Game Pass, and if you like the sound of a dodgeball RPG adventure, then you should certainly give it a download.

Dodgeball Academia

