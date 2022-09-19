Several studios are reportedly already working on PS VR2 versions of their PSVR games

HQ

It's certainly been a tough weekend news-wise, considering the latest news from the Tokyo Game Show</a> was followed by the announcement that future PS VR2 would not be compatible with PSVR games (and of course yesterday's big leak of GTA VI footage and code). But it seems that at least on the Sony hardware issue all is not lost for users.

PSVR Without Parole, a well-known youtuber specialising in virtual reality and more specifically PSVR, has claimed in response to a concerned tweet that there are still reasons to keep the first headset's games on the shelf, as "a ton of studios are already working on PS VR2 versions of their original PSVR titles". No specific studios or games are mentioned, but it's to be expected that most of the major titles will be on board.

Sony Interactive Entertaiment vice president Hideaki Nishino, who was the one to unveil the incompatibility, says PS VR2 will be a next-generation virtual reality experience and "boasts much more advanced features, such as an all-new controller with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and inside-out eye tracking, 3D audio in the future and HDR, of course."

Will you be buying the new PS VR2?