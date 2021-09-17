Several sources point towards a major purchase for Microsoft

HQ

We normally wouldn't report about a rumour this vague, but when it comes from many sources at once, is really spectacular and includes many knowledgable people - we'll make an exception.

Currently, there are several insiders claiming that a huge purchase from Microsoft is about to be inked, but no one seems to know what it is all about. The whole situation reminds us of the rumour mill just before it was confirmed that Microsoft was going to buy Bethesda almost on the day a year ago.

Proven insiders like colteastwood and Shpeshal_Nick both say something is brewing, while SkullziTV goes as far as claiming that he predicts "a lot of internet lawyers debating monopoly laws at some point in the near future". Even The Verge editor Tom Warren seems to imply that something is about to happen, with the Microsoft expert Brad Sams saying "Patience, is a virtue" regarding all this.

With that being said, we just have to wait and see. Maybe something major is about to happen, maybe not - what do you think? Is Microsoft buying SEGA or Square Enix? Perhaps Take Two? Or nothing at all?