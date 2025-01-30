Several professional skaters, including two former World Champions, were in the plane that crashed in Washington

HQ

The tragic accident that happened last night in Washington DC, a crash between a commercial plane and a military helicopter, has left dozens of casualties. Among the 64 passengers and crew in the commercial jet, there were several figure skaters, as well as coaches and family members, confirmed by the U.S. Figure Skating, returning home from a camp.

The plane crashed in the freezing waters of the Potomac river. Rescue teams have not found any survivors in the first hours, it's feared all passengers and crew perished on board. Among the passengers were That includes two former world champions, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, confirmed by Russian news agencies to be on the plane. They were World Champions in 1994, and now worked as coaches in the US. Their son Maxim also travelled in the plane.

International Skating Union has published a statement, saying they are deeply shocked by the accident and send their condolences to the U.S. Figure Skating. "We are heartbroken to learn that Figure Skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board. Figure skating is more than a sport—it's a close-knit family—and we stand together."