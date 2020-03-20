LIVE

Doom 64
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Several new outfits available in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

The Team Ninja RPG Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is getting new content shortly and to get players ready for the DLC, five free outfits are free to grab right now.

A nice surprise awaits Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order players. The RPG developed by Team Ninja and published by Marvel Interactive that was released on Nintendo Switch last summer will give them 5 free outfits for the Marvel Knights and Deadpool.

These free outfits are the following:


  • Daredevil: Man Without Fear

  • Iron Fist: Modern

  • Luke Cage : Power Man

  • Elektra: Ultimate

  • Deadpool: Battle of the Atom

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Set to release on March 26, Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom will be the last DLC in the expansion pass, which will set you back £19,99. If you are curious about the game, you should take a look at our review.

Are you a Marvel fan?

