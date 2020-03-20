Several new outfits available in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

A nice surprise awaits Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order players. The RPG developed by Team Ninja and published by Marvel Interactive that was released on Nintendo Switch last summer will give them 5 free outfits for the Marvel Knights and Deadpool.

These free outfits are the following:





Daredevil: Man Without Fear



Iron Fist: Modern



Luke Cage : Power Man



Elektra: Ultimate



Deadpool: Battle of the Atom



Set to release on March 26, Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom will be the last DLC in the expansion pass, which will set you back £19,99. If you are curious about the game, you should take a look at our review.

Are you a Marvel fan?