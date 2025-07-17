Several new Lollipop Chainsaw projects are on the way

HQ

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP developer Dragami Games has announced that more is planned with the Lollipop Chainsaw IP. Already, it seems new IP development is in the works for the cult-classic zombie action game.

Reaching more than 1.5 million sales after 13 years since its initial release, Lollipop Chainsaw isn't exactly the biggest franchise, but it's clear Japanese company Dragami Games and Taiwanese IP and development company Nada Holdings Corp. believe that it has the potential to grow a lot.

"Several new projects" are set to be developed in relation to Lollipop Chainsaw, according to an announcement from Dragami Games. There is mention of collaboration with other industries, too, so perhaps works outside of games are on the way, too.

"In order to further develop this work and meet the expectations of our fans, we have made the important decision to develop the IP of Lollipop Chainsaw as Dragami Games," said Dragami president and CEO Shohei Sato. "The Nada Holdings team has a deep attachment and passion for this work, and has a rich track record in IP investment and development. Through this partnership, we are very excited to be able to create a project that will create new value while inheriting the spirit and charm of the original."