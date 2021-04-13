Several new job listings shed light on Cloud Chamber's upcoming Bioshock game

You're watching Advertisements

It might be a while off yet until we get our first look at the next entry into the BioShock series, but several recently posted job listing have given us more of an indication of what to expect.

Developer Cloud Chamber has posted adverts for roles such as senior writer, a senior world designer, and an AI programmer. The job description for the senior writer role is the most revealing, as it mentions that the game will have an "open world setting." It also offers insight into the game's quests, as it states that candidates should be able to "brainstorm primary and secondary mission content with design."

The AI programmer role is also worth highlighting. In the job duties section, it states that candidates should be able to "combine hand-crafted set-pieces with emerging AI behavior to create a "living" world that offers players variety at every step of the game."

Do you like the idea of being able to experience an open world BioShock game?

