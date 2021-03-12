Several new cast members have been revealed for Mission: Impossible 7

You're watching Advertisements

With its November 2021 release steadily approaching, more details have been revealed about the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.

Director Christopher McQuarrie announced on Instagram that Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Charles Parnell, and Mark Gatiss are starring in the film. This group of actors will of course be staring alongside the likes of Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby. The post doesn't, however, state what roles these newly revealed actors will be undertaking within the film.

Filming for this seventh installment began in Venice in February 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, there has been disruptions along the way with production having to halt on several occasions. Thankfully though, it has made it across the finish line, as filming wrapped up last month with a shoot in the Middle East.

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled for release on November 19, 2021.

Photo: IMDB

Thanks, IGN.