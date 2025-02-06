Several nationalities among victims in mass shooting at adult education centre in Örebro

HQ

Sweden was struck by tragedy when a lone gunman opened fire at Campus Risbergska in Örebro, resulting in the deaths of 11 people, including individuals of various nationalities. Police have now confirmed that among the victims were citizens of Syria, with the Syrian embassy in Stockholm expressing their condolences for their fellow citizens lost in the attack.

While authorities have refrained from confirming the identity of the gunman until they had DNA confirmation, local media report that he was a 35-year-old former student of the school, previously attending math classes. Police also confirmed that the suspect had a valid license for four firearms, all of which were seized. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are piecing together the events of what one police officer described as an "inferno," with bodies, screams, and smoke filling the scene.