Several major Xbox influencers are fleeing the platform

In an attempt to quell the speculation surrounding the platform, Xbox boss Phil Spencer spoke on X recently, promising that the future would be made clear to everyone, but not until next week. In the wake of all the rumours, these were not exactly the words that loyal consumers wanted to hear, and consequently a number of major Xbox influencers have now begun to leave what they consider to be a sinking ship.

Well-known community figure Klobrille, a recognised Xbox veteran, is just one of several who have renounced the platform. Klobrille justifies his decision with the fact that there is simply not much trust left in the Xbox brand, and that he therefore simply chooses to scale down and possibly retire his channel.

"The baseline for being Klobrille always was the trust and credibility of the brand I support and my excitement for the path ahead. I've made the decision, depending on what's next or its scale, to take significant steps back and reduce the Klobrille persona, or eventually even retire it."

Klobrille is not alone, other major channels such as Doc_Dark, Timdog and KidSmoove have also expressed similar thoughts and seem to be taking steps to leave Xbox behind. It may seem a bit early, especially since everything so far is just rumours and speculations. In any case, next week will be an exciting one when Phil Spencer promises to clarify the future of Xbox.

Do you have an Xbox Series today, and are you worried about the future of the console?