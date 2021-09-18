Several LEGO x Super Mario sets will soon enter retirement

HQ

Right off the back of the recently revealed Super Mario 64 set, LEGO has announced that it will be retiring some of its older collaborations with the Nintendo poster boy. Several products on the Danish company's UK site are now listed as "retiring soon," but they are still available for purchase at the time of writing. These products include the Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set, Whomp's Lava Trouble Expansion Set, and Builder Mario Power-Up Pack.

Whilst it hasn't been confirmed by either LEGO or Nintendo, this could sadly become a reality soon to all the sets belonging to the collaboration's first phase, so we'd urge you to act quickly if there's any you fancy that you've still yet to pick up. After all, Christmas is right around the corner and these sets have proved massively popular with younger audiences.

Thanks, VG24/7.