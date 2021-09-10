Several classic SEGA consoles are coming to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

HQ

SEGA has done a great job so far in building the hype for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania by steadily introducing us to new guest characters. The latest reveal for the game is a bit of a strange one, as it has been announced that you'll be able to play through the game as a number of classic SEGA consoles. The SEGA Legends pack retails for $4.99 (it's also included in the Digital Deluxe Edition), and it includes the Game Gear, Saturn, and Dreamcast.

Watching these sentiment consoles topple through the game's stages does look pretty bizarre, but it's great to see SEGA celebrating its history. If you haven't kept up to date, other characters revealed to be joining the game include Sonic & Tails, Jet Set Radio's Beat, and Hello Kitty.

You can take a look at the brand-new SEGA Legends trailer below: