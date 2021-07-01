Several classic LucasArts titles are coming to Prime Gaming this summer

Prime Gaming subscribers will be treated to a trio of classic LucasArts point-and-click adventures this summer. The first game available is The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition on July 1, followed by Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis on August 1, and then finally Sam & Max: Hit The Road on September 1. Just like all other games offered by Prime Gaming, these will be free to keep forever once they are added to your library.

This isn't all that subscribers can look forward to in the near future, as the Games with Prime line-up for July was recently revealed. This month Batman: The Enemy Within, RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef, and Portal Dogs can all be claimed for free. Additionally, there are special in-game items that are up for grabs across major titles such as Sea of Thieves, Valorant, and League of Legends.