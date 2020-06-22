Cookies

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Several Bandai Namco games are now on sale on Steam

The Bandai Namco publisher sale is now live on Steam, offering a vast variety of great games for cheap.

Are you a big fan of Bandai Namco games? Do you dislike spending tons of money? We have great news for you if you are a PC gamer. A special sale is now live on Steam offering select games from the publisher at a lower price, including Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Tekken 7, Project CARS 2, Ni No Kuni 2, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and many more.

You can take advantage of this offer until June 25 and, to do so, you just have to visit the official Steam page via this link.

Are you going to buy some Bandai Namco games?

