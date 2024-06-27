Several Assassin's Creed games are getting remakes

HQ

Remember last year's reports about Ubisoft making a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag? Were you happy to learn that the Caribbean entry had been chosen for this, or were you hoping for one of the other games in the franchise? Well, I bring good news no matter what the answer is.

Because Ubisoft has published an interview with the company's CEO, Yves Guillemont, about the future of Assassin's Creed, and he confirms that there are actually several Assassin's Creed remakes in development:

"Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich."

One of the reasons for this is that Ubisoft, as previously stated, will focus even more on Assassin's Creed in the future, which includes going back to launching games more regularly. He also confirms that Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, the next mainline game after this year's Assassin's Creed Shadows, will be very different from what we've seen so far from the franchise:

"(...) there will be plenty of experience variety. The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year. There are a lot of good things to come, including Assassin's Creed Hexe, which we've announced, which is going to be a very different game from Assassin's Creed Shadows. We're going to surprise people, I think."

Let's hope this means the bombardment of Assassin's Creed games coming the next few years won't take the "Ubisoft fatigue" to another level.

Which Assassin's Creed games do you want to see get remakes?