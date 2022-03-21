Seven-year long The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Easter Egg has been discovered

HQ

Ever since its launch back in 2015, fans have been combing the gloriously detailed world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in search of any secrets and Easter Eggs they can unearth. With almost seven years of searching in the books, it seemed like the final secrets had been documented, but following a teaser from quest designer Philipp Weber, there was hope that another was out there.

It revolves around the The Warble of a Smitten Knight quest in the Blood and Wine expansion (and spoiler alert for those who are yet to complete the quest). In the quest, the NPC Vivienne suffers from a curse that sees her progressively turning into an oriole (a bird). When Geralt meets her, he mentions a treatment that can cure the curse, a treatment that sees the curse transferred to an oriole egg, but will mean that Vivienne will die seven years later, albeit seven years without progressively becoming an oriole herself.

To see whether the death sentence stacks up, YouTuber xLetalis moved time forward seven years and found Vivienne following her time travelling the world, and discovered that she does in fact die at the end of it all. It's not the most exciting of deaths, but it does show that the curse holds up in-game, despite needing seven years to take effect.

Check out xLetalis' video depicting the Easter Egg here.