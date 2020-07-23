Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Seventh annual Logitech G Challenge tournament announced

The Brazilian competition will this time, however, be held completely online due to Covid-19.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Logitech has announced that its annual Logitech G Challenge tournament series will be returning for a seventh outing in 2020. The competition, which will now be held completely online due to Covid-19, will see players compete in a multitude of titles, such as League of Legends, CS:GO, PUBG, and Project Cars 2.

Logitech's annual event has been touted to be Latin America's "biggest esports tournament" and this year features a total prize pool of 150K BRL. It's certainly a diverse one too, with it spanning from first-person shooters, to MOBAs, and sim racers.

You can find more information about the competition, including sign-ups, here.

Thanks, The Esports Observer.

Seventh annual Logitech G Challenge tournament announced
Logitech


Loading next content