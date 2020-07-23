Seventh annual Logitech G Challenge tournament announced

You're watching Advertisements

Logitech has announced that its annual Logitech G Challenge tournament series will be returning for a seventh outing in 2020. The competition, which will now be held completely online due to Covid-19, will see players compete in a multitude of titles, such as League of Legends, CS:GO, PUBG, and Project Cars 2.

Logitech's annual event has been touted to be Latin America's "biggest esports tournament" and this year features a total prize pool of 150K BRL. It's certainly a diverse one too, with it spanning from first-person shooters, to MOBAs, and sim racers.

You can find more information about the competition, including sign-ups, here.

