Tetris Effect: Connected

Sevenfold Tetris world champion passes away

Jonas Neubauer has passed away at the age of 39 years old.

Tetris was originally launched back in 1984, but it is still just as popular today with plenty of games being released, like Tetris Effect: Connected and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 during the last two months.

One person who was better at Tetris than all of us, literally, was Jonas Neubauer. He was the sevenfold Tetris world champion, but during the weekend, it was revealed on the official Twitter account for Tetris that Neubauer had passed away on January 5 only 39 years old after what his family describes as a "sudden medical emergency".

We're really sad to hear about this, so send our condolences to Neubauer and his family.

