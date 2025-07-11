Seven teams have already punched a ticket to the Apex Legends Global Series Midseason Playoffs finals

HQ

The Esports World Cup isn't just playing host to an array of third-party tournaments, it's also the host of some core events, like the Apex Legends Global Series Midseason Playoffs. This massive event saw 40 of the top teams from around the world heading to Riyadh to compete for a slice of a $2 million prize pool, and already, due to the format, three teams have been knocked out, while seven have secured finals spots.

The event is structured in such a way that the 40 teams are split into two pools of 20 teams. Each pool plays 10 matches where the teams earn points for finishing position and kills and so forth, and at the end of those 10 games, the top seven teams advance to the finals, the bottom three are knocked out altogether, and the remaining 10 move to the last chance round instead.

So far, Pool A has concluded its matchplay, with Pool B following today. Because of this, we know how the various teams have performed, and for those curious, the qualified finals squads include TSM, Team Falcons, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Fnatic, Kinotrope Gaming, Wolves Esports, and Natus Vincere. The three eliminated teams are KOI, EDward Gaming, and Zero Tenacity, and as for the other 10 who are moving into the last chance round, they are the squads below:



Enter Force.36



All Gamers Global



Team Nemesis



Furia



Mouz



Team Critical



Al Qadsiah



Gen.G Esports



Noez Foxx



Sentinels



We'll know the confirmed last chance teams by the end of today.