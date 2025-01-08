Seven script was rewritten countless times to secure Denzel Washington

HQ

In a recent interview with The Independent, director David Fincher shared the behind-the-scenes challenges that marked the making of Seven. Although the film, starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, is considered a benchmark in thriller filmmaking, it wasn't always meant to feature the duo that eventually graced the screen.

Fincher revealed that New Line Cinema initially tried to land big names like Al Pacino and Denzel Washington for the lead role. Washington, however, famously turned down the part, a decision he later regretted. According to Fincher, the studio went through at least 10 or 11 rewrites of the script in a bid to tailor it to Denzel Washington's preferences. However, by the time Fincher took over as director, Denzel had moved on from the project.

Despite the numerous rewrites, the final casting choices of Pitt, Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kevin Spacey brought the film to life in a way that still resonates with audiences today. Would Seven have been even more iconic with Denzel Washington in the lead role?