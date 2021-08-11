Seven racing games confirmed for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass

When EA bought Codemasters earlier this year, many people assumed a whole lot of their racing games would show up on EA Play eventually. And now this has happened with no less that seven confirmed titles:

• F1 2019

• F1 2020

• Dirt 4

• Dirt 5

• Dirt Rally

• Dirt Rally 2.0

• Grid

As EA Play is also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate since November 2020, you can also download those games at no extra cost if you have Microsoft's subscription service as well.