Seven planets to be visible in the night's sky this week

HQ

For the last time until 2040, seven planets will be visible in the night's sky throughout this week. The best chance you're likely to get is Friday, but for all of the week, you'll want to keep your eyes pointed upwards to see some of our neighbouring planets.

You'll be able to see Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars with the naked eye, and you might need some binoculars for Saturn, but for Uranus and Neptune you'll want a telescope for the best view. The BBC recommends getting a good view of the horizon and a clear sky in order to have the best chance of seeing the planets.

This phenomenon is known as a planetary parade, and it's a rare sight. So, if you want to check out some planets this week, be sure to get yourself somewhere where you can see the stars, and then try and spot the other planets sharing our solar system.

This is an ad: