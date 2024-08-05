Seven new Game of Thrones series in the works

HQ

Game of Thrones fans can of course expect to see a new season of the popular House of the Dragon, but there is much more to come. Oxford Writers House has announced that seven spin-off series based on George R.R. Martin's mega-franchise are in development, three of which are live action shows. This means that four of these will be animated adventures.

Some of the live action projects are The Hedge Knight, a spinoff about Aegon the Conqueror and Ten Thousand Ships which revolves around Nymeria and the Rhoynar. Some of the supposed animated series are The Golden Empire and Sea Snake, which is about the character of the same name. It remains to be seen if all of these spinoffs will actually happen, but it certainly sounds exciting for anyone who wants more of Westeros.

How does seven full Game of Thrones series sound?

