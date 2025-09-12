Seven new amiibo figures revealed during Nintendo Direct presentation

HQ

Nintendo has announced a surprising amount of new amiibo figures during September 2025 Nintendo Direct. While the fever for the NFC figurines waved off a little, Nintendo is again pushing for these figurines, with three new sets and seven new figures in total launching in the coming months.

Kirby Air Riders

First of all, will be two amiibo figures for Kirby Air Riders: Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee, with their "cars", the Warp Star and Winged Star. The cool thing is that you will be able to exchange them (placing Kirby in Waddle Dee's car, for example), which sounds that more will come in the future to make more combinations.

These amiibo figures launch with the game on November 20.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

With the Retro Studios sequel launching on December 4, fans will be able to add three new Metroid amiibos: two of them release earlier, on November 6: Samus and Samus and her bike. The other, Sylux, launches on December 4, the same day the game launches.

Super Mario Galaxy 2

Although the remaster Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 launches on October 2, two XL amiibo figures (about twice the size of regular figures) will launch on April 2, the same week as the Super Mario Galaxy movie releases in cinemas.

Besides those two amiibo figures, Nintendo will also launch Rosalina's storybook and the talking flower from Super Mario Bros. Wonder as real-life items, but no details about dates and price yet.