Dragon's Dogma 2

Seven months after release, you can now choose between Performance or Graphics Mode in Dragon's Dogma 2

On both PC and console versions.

HQ

It seems like it's been an eternity, what with the high pace of releases we see week after week, but it's only been seven months since Capcom released Dragon's Dogma 2. Day one micropayment controversy aside, the title was a huge success and is still in the running for Game of the Year, albeit with a lot more competition now, of course.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Be that as it may, the developers have fulfilled another of their promises to fans after patching the PC version: Adding different game modes. As of today it is already possible to switch between Graphics Mode (with higher resolution at the cost of fps), or a Performance Mode to raise the framerate up to 60 fps.

You can compare the specific stats you will get in each mode and on each console and PC model in the image below.

Dragon's Dogma 2

