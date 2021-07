Out of the blue, Nightdive Studios has now shared a whopping seven minutes gameplay from the upcoming System Shock Remake, based on the original from 1994 (also considered the foundation that Bioshock was built upon). Here we are stuck on a space station run by a nasty AI and mutants running rampant as well as cyborgs and robots.

Plans are to launch this game this summer for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and judging by this video below - it looks fairly polished so it should be doable.