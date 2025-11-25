Seven drones cross into Moldova: One crashes into home during Russian overnight attack on Ukraine

HQ

Moldova said seven drones crossed its airspace overnight as Russia launched another large-scale strike on Ukraine. One drone crashed into a house in the town of Cuhureștii de Jos, prompting evacuations and a bomb disposal response.

The Moldovan Ministry of Defense said its monitoring systems detected multiple drones entering the country early on Tuesday. One of them struck a residential property, though no casualties were reported. Police cordoned off the area and evacuated nearby residents as specialists assessed the device.

The incident came as Russia hit Kyiv with cruise missiles, aeroballistic missiles, and Shahed drones, killing at least six people and injuring 13. Several residential buildings were set on fire, and parts of the city experienced disruptions to power and water.

Moldovan police on Facebook:

"A few minutes ago, in the garden of a house in the town of Cuhureștii de Jos, Florești district, a drone fell onto the guard's home."