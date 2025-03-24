Seven Croatian supporters arrested for making Nazi salutes at the Stade de France

HQ

Last night, France came back from a 2-0 defeat in Croatia, responding with the same result and taking the knock-out to penalties, with 'les Bleus' winning, thanks by a great performance from goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who saved two penalties. The crowd was dedicated to push their team to the final-four, hoping to win the tournament again, as they did in 2021.

300 Croatian supporters hoped to push their team to another victory, and among them, were seven individuals who made Nazi salutes. On Monday morning, the Paris police chief confirmed that seven people were taken into custody, and they were armed with iron bars, batons and sticks, as reported by Le Parisien, via RMC Sport.

Laurent Nuñez, Paris police chief, confirmed that under his authority, the Parisian police ensured the safety of supporters, detaining seven supporters who were seen with raised arms at several times, including during the Croatian anthem. Earlier that day, journalist Cemil Şanlı denounced that "several hundred" Croatian supporters were escorted by police doing Nazi salutes with uncovered faces on the streets of Paris "without consequences".