Seven comics that every Superman fan should read

It has been a long while since Superman was the face of DC. For the most part, largely thanks to equally excellent comics, better movies, and high-quality games, Batman has become the poster figure for the comic titan. But this has somewhat changed as of the past year as the rebirth of DC Studios and the beginning of the DC Universe has made it clear that everything revolves around the Man of Steel. So, as many of you will be getting acquainted with Clark Kent again this summer, likely flocking to cinemas to watch James Gunn's movie that has just premiered, you might be looking for other adventures starring arguably the most famous superhero of all-time. Let us help with that by drawing your attention to seven great stories headlined by Superman.

All-Star Superman

We're starting with what many deem to be the quintessential and greatest singular story based on Superman. All-Star Superman is everything that defines the Man of Steel, seeing the infallible hero taking on villains and saving the world from disaster after disaster, but there's a catch this time. As this is a run that follows an established and incredibly strong Superman, it's brought back to reality by putting a clock on Supes' life, as it explores his final heroic deeds committed in the days before his death after suffering an overdose of solar radiation. If you want a story to test the waters of Superman, this is without a shadow of a doubt the one worth picking.

Superman: Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?

Talking about a Superman on his last legs, Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? is a fascinating story as it explores a world where the Man of Steel has disappeared. Set in an at-the-time future era, this story follows a reporter who visits Lois Lane to get her side of the story following the ex-Daily Planet journalist being the last to see Superman alive. As for why Superman disappeared, the main events saw a host of villains exploiting his human side and executing those he loves, all after his alter ego of Clark Kent is revealed to the world. Following a series of chaotic and escalating events, Superman makes a decision he never thought he'd have to, something that requires him to pay the ultimate price soon afterwards.

Kingdom Come

Talking about a Superman that has to step up and become something more than just a symbol of hope, we have the Kingdom Come ensemble story that sees many of the Justice League's biggest heroes combining and often being at odds in a twisted future. This story follows a new age of heroes who lack the respect and rules that defined the inaugural bunch, and sees how in a bid to curb increasingly violent justice, Superman comes out of retirement, banding up with many of his former allies to create a new league meant to keep tabs on the unruly youth. However, Superman's metahuman justice is perceived as too much for some, putting him at odds with humans that want their world back, including Batman.

Superman: Brainiac

We have recently seen the impact that Brainiac can have on DC's superheroes, as Rocksteady looked to provide an interesting take in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Superman: Brainiac is similar, except instead of seeing the Man of Steel corrupted and taken control of, we see him tasked with stopping the immensely intelligent alien from devastating Earth, a venture that pushes Clark to his limits and sees him facing loss and mourning an important member of his team along the way.

Superman: Up in the Sky

We often look towards Superman to be the hero to save the planet from complete and utter destruction, and it's because of this that Up in the Sky is such a compelling alternative. It follows Clark as he zooms off into space to save a young girl who has been taken by alien forces. It sees Superman abandoning his post and leaving Metropolis and the wider world at risk, favouring the life of one over the many, asking the question along the way as to whether it's right to put the needs of a single person over the masses.

Death of Superman

To this day, I believe that the greatest crime that the DC Extended Universe committed was showing just how weak and vulnerable Superman can be immediately, killing him off a film after he was introduced. Anyone in the know understands that while being known as the Man of Steel, Superman is vulnerable in the right conditions, but setting that as the precedent out of the gates... Anyway, Death of Superman is a conclusion done right. It sees how Clark is tasked with stopping the rampaging Doomsday, a violent creature that has the strength and tenacity to push Superman to his limits, even going as far as drawing blood and landing mortal wounds. It's effectively the same plot as the third act of Batman v. Superman, except handled in a much more thematically-sound manner. Another must-read story at the end of the day.

Superman: Secret Identity

Capping off this list is another more unorthodox story considering what we expect from Superman. Secret Identity takes us to a world where Superman exists, but only in comic book form, as we know him in reality. It revolves around a young Clark Kent, a typical Kansas teenager with all the similarities to the Man of Steel minus the super powers. However, this all changes when one day Clark awakens and discovers he has the abilities of the Man of Tomorrow, leading him down a path to discover what happened and how he can use these newfound skills for the greater good.

Are there any other Superman comics that you would regard as a must-read? If so, tell us about them in the comments below.