Settlers of Catan will become a TV franchise on Netflix

HQ

Let's face it, this business of adaptations of entertainment products that form the basis of new cinematic universes is getting out of hand. If superhero movies seem to be cooling off, video game adaptations seem to be entering their full moon phase. And we may now be seeing a glimpse of the next big movement in the industry: board games.

Sure, things like Dungeons and Dragons on TV already existed, but this has taken us completely by surprise. As reported by Culture Crave, Netflix has picked up the rights to Settlers of Catan and is producing a movie and TV series. If you're not familiar with it, 'Catan', as it's popularly known, is one of the most popular board games of the last few decades, based on creating a strategy to build a large trade route and settlements and cities on it, using the resources that are "freed up" by rolling the dice. It usually requires some negotiating power and a bit of luck with the dice, but it is one of the simplest entertainments of this new golden age of board games that we live in.

I tell you how the game works to illustrate how "free" an adaptation of this game to the screen can be. Some speculate on a Game of Thrones or House of Guinness-style drama, while others see only that Catan can be a blank canvas for almost anything else.

How do you imagine a Settlers of Catan TV series or movie?