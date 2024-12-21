Seth Rogen wants to see a live-action Emperor's New Groove

Remakes are very much in Disney's catalogue nowadays, but aside from the princess movies, we've not seen that many live-action remakes of their 2D releases. Lilo & Stitch and The Lion King certainly come to mind, but there are plenty of animated treasures that haven't yet got the remake treatment.

Depending on your opinion, perhaps they never should, but according to Seth Rogen, there is one movie that deserves a live-action version. The Emperor's New Groove is a 2000 animated comedy starring David Spade as an Incan emperor who is turned into a llama by his elderly advisor.

Speaking to DiscussingFilm, Rogen not only says he wants to see the movie, but he also wants to be in it. We'll have to see if anything comes of this, as it does seem like a live-action Emperor's New Groove isn't at the top of Disney's priority list right now.