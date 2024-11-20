Seth Rogen tries to keep a struggling movie studio alive in Apple TV+'s The Studio

Apple has already teamed up with Seth Rogen before for the series Platonic alongside Rose Byrne, but the streamer and the actor are set to team once again in the near future for a new project that revolves around a failing movie studio.

It's known as The Studio and sees Rogen playing the role of the newly appointed boss of said studio, where he is then tasked with figuring out how to cross turbulent financial and interest waters in an attempt to ensure the production company's future. This is easier said than done however, as star egos and creative ambitions soon take their toll on any plan he sets into place.

The Studio will feature a stacked cast appearing alongside Rogen, including Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, Zac Efron, Paul Dano, Anthony Mackie, Charlize Theron, and even Usher and Martin Scorsese, amid plenty of others.

If The Studio sounds interesting so far, you'll be able to watch it on Apple TV+ from March 26, with episodes debuting weekly until May 21, and you can see the full synopsis and trailer for the series below.

Synopsis: "In The Studio, Rogen stars as the newly appointed head of a movie studio, Continental Studios. Desperate for the approval of celebrities, he and his team of executives at Continental Studios must juggle corporate demands with creative ambitions as they try to keep movies alive and relevant."