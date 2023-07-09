Seth Rogen says Sausage Party sequel series is "unbelievably shocking"

HQ

Following its premiere in 2016, Sausage Party quickly became the highest-grossing R-rated animated film of all-time, managing to earn around $100 million more than what it cost to actually make the film. Needless to say, with so much success in mind, it's not surprising that there are plans to expand this world with a sequel, although this isn't a feature length sequel, and is rather an animated TV show that will be coming to Prime Video next year.

While production on the show, called Sausage Party: Foodtopia, is still ongoing, co-creator Seth Rogen has recently talked a little about the series, as is reported on by Collider. In the statement, Rogen outlines just how raucous the show will be and notes that some parts are "unbelievably shocking".

Rogen even noted how some of the cast members reacted to the series and dialogue, adding, "we had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we've all become desensitized to it, because we'll just be like, 'Roll the scene!', and then she was like, 'Oh my God?! This is insane!'"

There's no firm date on when Sausage Party: Foodtopia will arrive on Prime Video yet.